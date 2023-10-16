ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division is shifting schedules to accommodate the new high school bell schedule.

The changes will affect schedules for Albuquerque Public Schools’ high school swim team practices, non-profit swim team practice, water aerobics programs, lap swimming, and recreational swimming.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and realize these adjustments may affect regular routines,” said David Simon, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “The Parks and Recreation Department and APS worked to minimize disruptions and all aquatic user groups will see some changes so everyone can fairly share access to our popular City pools.”

APS moved the high school release time to 3:40 p.m. for the 2023-2024 school year. This required high school swim team practice start times to start later, which also affected other afternoon and evening aquatic programs.

The adjusted evening swimming schedule, effective from Nov. 6, 2023, to Feb. 23, 2024, is as follows:

West Mesa Aquatic Center:

Lap Swim: 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Limited Lanes)

Recreational Swim: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (Indoor Slide Pool only)

Highland Pool:

Lap and Recreational Swim: 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Los Altos Pool:

Lap Swim

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rec Swim

Friday only: 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Aerobics on Mondays and Wednesdays: 7:25 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Aerobics on Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7:10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School:

Lap and Recreational Swim: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Valley Pool:

Lap Swim, Monday through Friday: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Water Aerobics: Monday through Thursday: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rec Swim: Friday only: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For further information, click here or contact the City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division at 505-768-5368.