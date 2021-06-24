City of Albuquerque adds more electric car charging stations throughout city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the city unveiled 18 new charging stations, nearly doubling the number of places in Albuquerque where drivers can charge their electric cars. The city received more than $1 million from the state to build them.

The new stations will be located at nine city facilities including the Central and Unser Library, the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and Explora. “This is a really good project that helps us improve our air quality in the state of New Mexico and right here in the city. And what that means, is when we have clean, fresh air, we have the ability to breathe easier,” said Jim Kenney of the New Mexico Environment Department. The locations were chosen by their distance to major roadways, shopping and other attractions.