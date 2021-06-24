City of Albuquerque adds more electric car charging stations throughout city

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the city unveiled 18 new charging stations, nearly doubling the number of places in Albuquerque where drivers can charge their electric cars. The city received more than $1 million from the state to build them.

The new stations will be located at nine city facilities including the Central and Unser Library, the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and Explora. “This is a really good project that helps us improve our air quality in the state of New Mexico and right here in the city. And what that means, is when we have clean, fresh air, we have the ability to breathe easier,” said Jim Kenney of the New Mexico Environment Department. The locations were chosen by their distance to major roadways, shopping and other attractions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES