ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department is expanding its training programs with the ‘Job Training Albuquerque’ program. The program partners with Central New Mexico Community College and is meant to prepare more city residents for healthcare and construction careers.

The city says 29 new courses will be added to the program. “JTA is supporting our small businesses and changing the lives of working families by training employees in marketable skillsets to meet business needs,” EDD Deputy Director Monica Mitchell said in a release. According the the city, since the program started it has trained 350 people and helped 116 small business add employees.

The program is currently accepting applications. A full list of courses and information on how to apply can be found at the JTA website.