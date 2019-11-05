City mulling over options for Rosenwald building in downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is still trying to figure out what to do with a historic building in the heart of downtown. This comes two years after they initially agreed to sell it to a California buyer, but the deal fell through.

The three-story Rosenwald building located on Central Avenue SW, dates back to 1910 and is featured on the National Register of Historic Places. However, since it was purchased back in 2007 for $1.68 million, it’s been empty for the most part.

“They’re starting to get into it and break the windows and peel up some of the metal around the other side of the building,” said Debbie Lopez, who works at Peoples Flowers Shop near the Rosenwald building. “Yeah, it’s a mess.”

Back in January 2018, the city had plans of selling the Rosenwald building to a California buyer for just $200,000, but they couldn’t come to an agreement. Officials with the city said they don’t know what they are going to do with the building moving forward, and are reviewing their options.

“What kind of offers we can entertain for the future use of the space, but right now there’s a lot of circulating uses for the space, and the city has not made a decision on which direction it wants to go,” said Hakim Bellamy, the Deputy Director of Cultural Services.

The city council is planning on discussing options during their meeting on Monday night. They don’t expect to make a final decision, but hope to make progress for their next meeting in December.