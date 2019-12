ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building in the heart of downtown will be put on the market again.

The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Cultural Services has requested to sell the Rosenwald building, saying it’s a drain on city resources. The city bought it back in 2007 for $1.7 million.

It was built in 1910 and has remained vacant for a number of years. Two years ago, the city tried to sell it to a California buyer for $200,000 but it fell through.