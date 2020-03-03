City marks start of pollen season in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is almost here, which marks the beginning of pollen and allergy season in Albuquerque.

The City of Albuquerque’s Air Quality Division tracks 20 types of pollen throughout the season to inform people about air quality. Environmental Health experts also collect pollen samples every weekday until October 1. According to a news release, pollen distributes in the windy season which typically begins late February in Albuquerque.

“Not all cities monitor pollen like we do. This is a great resource to gauge what you’ve been exposed to and can help you and your doctors better identify what you may be allergic to,” said Senior Environmental Health Scientist, Dan Gates in a news release. “If you find that your allergies worsen when we report a specific pollen, you should discuss ways to identify and manage your allergies and reduce your exposure with your doctor.”

According to a news release, the most preventable pollen types the city of Albuquerque reports on are mulberry, juniper, ash, sagebrush, and Chenopodiaceae (chenopods).

To sign up for daily air quality and pollen alerts visit http://www.cabq.gov/airquality.