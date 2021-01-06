City looking to fill vacancies on Transit Advisory Board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bus drivers can help make experiences better for yourself and others. The city is looking to fill three vacancies on its Transit Advisory Board. It meets monthly to discuss the public transit programs and services and passes their advice to city officials. Mayor Tim Keller says they’re looking for regular drivers.

The city says members must be residents of Albuquerque and be able to attend the monthly meetings. Due to the pandemic, meetings are held online on the second Thursday of every month. For more information, visit cabq.gov/transit/our-department/transit-advisory-board.

Do you regularly ride City buses? If so, we invite you to apply for our Transit Advisory Board, which advises the City on public transit programs and services. Ideal candidates are regular riders w/ an interest in keeping @abqride safe, reliable, innovative, & inclusive for all. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) January 6, 2021

