City looking into fixing murals along Central Avenue bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The murals along the Central Avenue bridge recently, meant to tell the history of New Mexico, are now telling a sad story. It’s a story of age and vandalism.

“I’ve seen some graffiti, some fading. I like them, I’d like to see them revamped,” said Gieze Castro Lopez, an Albuquerque resident.

“I pass on the bridge a lot and I’ve noticed it (art panels.) At first, it was real nice at first, but it kind of faded out and now I don’t notice it as much, I guess for that reason,” said Yvonne Carabajal, an Albuquerque resident.

The twelve, 30-foot-long panels were installed 11 years ago when the City of Albuquerque gave the bridge a makeover by adding river outlooks and more attractive railings. The murals that were meant to share New Mexico’s history are now faded away or spray-painted over. “Those are 11-years-old, right? They’re kind of meeting the end of their lifespan so we need to freshen them up,” said, Johnny Chandler, with the city’s Department of Municipal Development.

The department is responsible for the artwork and Chandler said they will look into revamping the murals or starting with a clean slate.

Since the murals are not part of the city’s public art program, the department does not need to get the artist’s permission to take action. “While we will want to converse with the people who originally installed those and came up with them, we have a lot more freedom than we would for a 1% For The Arts project,” said Chandler.

Whether revamped or replaced, people want to see something done. They said the part paints a picture of our city.

“It represents our city. It expresses who we are,” said Carabajal.

“It makes me feel good when people visit to see this and think oh wow, Albuquerque is so artistic and beautiful,” said Castro Lopez.

There is no word yet on when the city will fix the murals or how much it will cost. The original bridge rehabilitation project in 2009, which included adding the murals, cost $1.35 million.