City leaders to break ground on new downtown Albuquerque rail crossing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two years since its inception, city leaders are expected to break ground Tuesday on a new railroad crossing along Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the event here on this page starting around 12:00pm.

The project at Marquette and First Street will add the first new at-grade (street level) railroad crossing downtown in decades. In 2019, then-city leaders spoke of the project of having potential to kick-start more downtown redevelopment.

For the years before this project, Marquette Street has been a dead-end on both the east and west sides of the railroad tracks. While drivers and pedestrians can still use the Marquette and Martin Luther King Jr. bridge to cross the railroad tracks near the Albuquerque Convention Center, the new at-grade rail crossing is expected to help more pedestrians cross between Broadway Boulevard and the downtown core on a street with less traffic.

More broadly, the new Marquette crossing is the first part of the city’s “Rail Trail” project, a planned a walking path along the railroad tracks through Downtown Albuquerque. Fully envisioned, the project calls for a walking path from Lomas to the Rail Yards.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, City Council Isaac Benton, representatives of the Mid-Region Council of Governments and others are expected to take part in Tuesday’s ribbon cutting. The project is being paid for with Albuquerque city funds.

This is a development story. KRQE News will update this article with more details as they become available.