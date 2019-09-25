City leaders seek support for new bond package

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Keller are asking for support for a major new project.

A homeless center is the biggest ticket item in the new bond package in the upcoming election. The local business community showed their support.

“So today, we are stepping up as a city and as business leaders together and we’re asking our entire community to step up in November and support these bonds issues,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Road construction, funding for police and firefighters, and money for park improvement will also be on the ballot. If approved, taxes will not increase.