City launches survey for public input on new Community Safety Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is calling for public input on the role of the new Albuquerque Community Safety Department should play alongside Albuquerque Police Department. Mayor Tim Keller announced the new department in June and now community members can give their input on how it should run in an online survey.

The department will be made up of professionals with backgrounds in social work, peer support, counseling, and similar fields that will respond to emergency calls. The city will use the survey responses to help create the purpose, policies and procedures of the new department.

“The Albuquerque Community Safety Department is a first of its kind, cabinet-level, department. So, it’s something that we are really kind of, jumping into…to be a third response to 911 calls,” Mariela Ruiz-Angel said. “The survey was really about…the community to have input in helping us as a department plan how we’re going to move forward.”

The survey starts by asking people if they support a department like this. According to the city, so far, about 61% of respondents said they do support it.

“Yes, and I think it’s a wonderful idea. I’m all in favor of it,” Donese Mayfield, a community member, said. “I’m all in favor of any resources we can add to help our police officers in their work. And anything that can give them support and free them up to do the work they need to do by having additional resources.”

“No,” another community member said. “Because this is in response to what’s going on. It’s really an anti-police initiative. And the problem is, when you get social workers or whatever, they go out to a call, they have no idea what they’re going into…They don’t know if there are weapons involved, they don’t know anything.”

The survey asks tougher questions like if an individual is harming themselves or others, should the ACS responder leave the scene, call APD for back up, restrain the individual, or use a defense tool (i.e. baton, pepper spray.)

“Defense tool, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Call a police officer? Yes. And if someone feels like they are in danger, they need to get out of there. They need to leave,” one community member said.

“Hopefully they’re professionally trained in these areas so they can identify and do a risk assessment of situation and figure out what to do to de-escalate it. And if it escalates, I think, they’ve got to be able to call in back up,” Mayfield said.

The survey also asks what types of situations should the ACS responder go to without a police officer and gives a long list of potential calls.

“People felt very comfortable with an ACS responder going alone to things like a needle pick up, homelessness issues, concerned residents who want to potentially do a welfare check on somebody and even suicide threats or attempts,” Ruiz-Angel said.

She said respondents, so far, said ACS responders should go with an officer to calls of abuse cases, child neglect, missing persons, and domestic disputes. She noted the data is subject to change day by day as more people respond to the survey.

The survey launched on August 12 and already has about 1,300 respondents. The survey will be open at least until the end of the month.

The city also plans to do other outreach to get more input on how to run the department.

“The survey’s really great for understanding large numbers of people who want to give input. But, for some of the folks that are really working out in the community, our partners and individuals day in and day our, are experts. We’d love to hear from them in a much more purposeful, facilitated manner. And so, we will be doing those,” Ruiz-Angel said.

