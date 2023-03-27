ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you like art, scavenger hunts, and exploring iconic landmarks? If so, CABQ Youth Connect and the Department of Family and Community Services are bringing back the Map of Enchantment scavenger hunt.

The scavenger hunt will be on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be lots of exploring around downtown, art, and prizes.

You will need to pick up a map, and those maps will be scattered around downtown, like any community center, libraries, museums, and some coffee shops. Those maps show downtown and there will have clouds that have numbers and each one will have a table. Those tables will have different prices. You will receive a passport-like pamphlet that you will get stamped on each time you visit a table. And if you go to all seven tables not only will you have seven different prices but you will be eligible to win a grand price of AirPods. For more information visit cabq.gov.