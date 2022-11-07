ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The First Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run is November 13. The City of Albuquerque has partnered with the Bosque Running Co.

The race will be limited to 400 participants and will offer over $6,000 in cash awards to all age groups for both males and females. Susan Rice, Albuquerque Recreation Facility and Program Operations manager, talked about why they created the upcoming race.

In 2020 the La Luz Trail Run was canceled because the U.S. Forest Service wouldn’t permit it. The race had been held for 55 years, but the forest service says commercial activity in wilderness areas is prohibited as part of the wilderness act.

Rice says the off-road trail run was created to give runners something similar to the La Luz Trail Run. She says next year, the race will be in August.

The race will be held on November 13 at 8 a.m. at the Elena Gallegos Open Space, located at 7100 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122.

Breakdown of Prize Money

The race will offer prize money to the top three finishers, both men and women.

$1000 1st Place

$750 2nd Place

$500 3rd Place

$400 4th Place

$350 5th Place

$75 for 1st place in all age groups.

Age groups: 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70+

To register, visit https://www.cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/events/annual-foothills-10-mile-run