City launches ‘Discover the BioPark’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark wants to teach students science in a new way.

The BioPark is launching the “Discover the BioPark” program. It involves immersing students into life science through field trips and classroom visits.

The education will focus on different habitats at the BioPark and the plants and animals that reside there. Teachers interested in taking advantage of the program are invited to attend an open house on Saturday, Sep. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.