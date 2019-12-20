City keeps forgotten bikes before donating to charity

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – There’s a place people likely don’t know exists where the city is holding nearly 200 forgotten or abandoned bicycles.

They’re hoping people come to collect them, but when that doesn’t happen, the bikes go to charity.

“There are approximately 170 bicycles here right now,” said Johnny Chandler with the city’s Department of Municipal Development.

The bicycles left on the racks of ABQ Ride buses end up stacked throughout in a row of rooms that used to serve as office space for the Transit Department near Yale and Coal.

The city stores them for at least 90 days until they are reclaimed.

DMD said it’s also the place where stolen bicycles could land. “You’re going to want to file a police report and then see what we can do if we do have your bicycle here,” Chandler explained.

The city said people who never reclaim their lost or stolen ride can find comfort in knowing the city eventually donates them to the Esperanza bike shop off West Central, a nonprofit run by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department since 2013.

“What they do is they will give bike lessons to any adult or child and at the completion of any class, you will then get a free bicycle from Esperanza,” Chandler stated.

The city said people wanting to reclaim their lost property should call 311 with identifying information about the bike, including a serial number; or go to the Alvarado Transportation Center downtown to fill out a lost and found form.

The city doesn’t expect as many bikes to be left behind on the new ART buses because people can carry them inside the buses.