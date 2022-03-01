ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is inviting the public to “Re-Meet the Kimo Theatre.” Renovations are just about complete at the downtown landmark, and the theatre is hosting an event to show off the upgrades. These include new roofing, floors, and state-of-the-art projection equipment as well as a new event space in what used to be the box office.

“Re-Meet the Kimo” is happening Friday, April 1 with food, entertainment, and a self-guided tour. The theater sat dark for nearly two years during the pandemic and just started hosting events again in January.