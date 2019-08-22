City invites public to meeting about proposed open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is inviting the public to discuss plans for a proposed open space.

City Councilor Klarissa Pena has been pushing for the city to acquire a plot of land on Crestview Bluff, near Old Coors and Central, in order to preserve its historical and ecological features. To do that, the city would have to buy 43 lots from private owners.

Now, the city and the county are partnering to explore the idea, and asking the public to join the discussion on Saturday. The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Alamosa Community Center.