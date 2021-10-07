City invites community to help clean up bosque during ‘Junk Jog’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is inviting the community to help beautify the bosque and officials are having some fun getting the word out. Solid Waste is encouraging people to sign up for the Junk Jog on October 23 from 9 .a.m to 12 p.m.

Participants will meet at the bosque near Central Avenue and Sunset and walk, jog or run as they pick up litter along trails. The city will provide trash bags, gloves and litter grabbers. Anyone who wants to help out needs to sign up by October 14.

For more information or to register, visit keepalbuquerquebeautiful.com/events.