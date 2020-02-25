Live Now
Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

City invites businesses to ‘Energy Challenge’

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to help local businesses go green.

They announced an Energy Challenge, which provides businesses with resources to improve the energy efficiency of their buildings.

By joining the challenge, you commit to reducing your business energy consumption by 20 percent in the next five years. Businesses are already hopping on board.

“What we all do matters, as individuals and of course as businesses and as companies in this town. So I know that there is a lot that I don’t know, so I’m really excited for the resources the city has to offer,” said Green Sweep Founder Molly Morgan.

For more information or how to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞