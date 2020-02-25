City invites businesses to ‘Energy Challenge’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to help local businesses go green.

They announced an Energy Challenge, which provides businesses with resources to improve the energy efficiency of their buildings.

By joining the challenge, you commit to reducing your business energy consumption by 20 percent in the next five years. Businesses are already hopping on board.

“What we all do matters, as individuals and of course as businesses and as companies in this town. So I know that there is a lot that I don’t know, so I’m really excited for the resources the city has to offer,” said Green Sweep Founder Molly Morgan.

For more information or how to get involved, click here.