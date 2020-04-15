City installs more lights to make Eubank tunnel safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are worried over plans to build a transitional home for the homeless next to their homes in the Taylor Ranch Neighborhood. Tuesday night, the executive director is trying to ease their fears by explaining their unique, successful program and the nonprofit, Saranam, wants to build those apartments at the corner of Montano and Taylor Ranch Road on Albuquerque's westside.

It's in the process of buying land from the church next door. Executive Director Tracy Weaver says these plans have been in the works for three years but only recently caught the attention of nearby neighbors after a city sign went up announcing an amendment to site plans to replat the land.