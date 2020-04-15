City installs more lights to make Eubank tunnel safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New lights are now lining an increasingly popular Albuquerque trail. The city installed eight lights along the ‘Eubank Tunnel’ near I-40. The tunnel has been vandalized several time and the city hopes these lights will cut down on illegal activity and make walkers or bicyclists feel safer. These lights are heavy duty and should be less susceptible to damage if they’re successful in the tunnel, the city plans on installing them along on other paths in Albuquerque.
