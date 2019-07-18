City installs flashing traffic sign at problem intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of one Albuquerque community feel safer thanks to the installation of a new traffic sign.

A new sign off Paseo Del Norte and Ventana West Parkway was unveiled Thursday. It’s a solar-powered sign that flashes to help drivers know when to stop.

Officials hope that the sign will get more drivers to pay attention. Speed and inattention have been a problem there.

“This now slows them down, calms them down and allows people that live within the neighborhood the ability to exist safely without having to worry about someone speeding coming from the west side or the east side,” Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya said.

The project cost around $14,000.