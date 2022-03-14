ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a part of the metro that thousands visit every year. Now the city of Albuquerque wants to add a building, that some people are questioning. The city of Albuquerque recently conducted a feasibility study to build something to “celebrate the assets of the foothills.”

The Elena Gallegos Open Space is 640-acres of New Mexican wilderness. It’s a popular site for hikers, bikers, and trail enthusiasts in Albuquerque. “It is very popular with the public, we have a lot of people come and enjoy this space, those visitation numbers have increased over the years,” said Colleen McRoberts, Superintendent, Open Space Division

Now the city wants to build an education center aimed at bringing younger people to the area. There is already an open space center on the west side. It hosts a mix of art, field trips, and some concerts.

The new Elena Gallegos center on the east side would be close to half an acre which is a small blip in the vast landscape of the foothills.

It would have similar features and attractions, including a classroom, a small playground, and a small coffee bar. The city says it would be similar in design to the Valle del Oro center in the south valley.

“If we go forward with this building it would be a green design it would be harmonious with nature that would fit in this space that would fit with the aesthetic of Elena Gallegos,” McRoberts said.

The city’s recent feasibility study found six possible locations. The two top contenders are the Pino Trail and the Cottonwood Springs trailhead.

Community reaction is mixed. “I would rather that they left it as it is. It’s already enough there’s plenty of traffic up here,” said Leo Rijn, a community member.

The city says they only want to enhance the experience and let people enjoy nature. “This is what makes Albuquerque such a magnificent place to live is we have all this open space,” said McRoberts.

The city’s next step is to hold a public comment period before any other action takes place. No word on when that will be. The study can be viewed on the city’s website.