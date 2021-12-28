City implementing new lighting plan to combat traffic fatalities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is continuing its efforts to cut down on roadway fatalities. This year, the city announced its Vision Zero Action Plan in order to reduce the number of traffic deaths and injuries in Albuquerque.

Along with that, the Department of Municipal Development is nearing completion of new safety street lighting in three underserved areas, including Wells Park, the southwest mesa, and the international district. There will be about 300 new lights in these areas by spring of 2022.

