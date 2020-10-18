City hosts virtual Halloween costume parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trick or treating might be canceled this year but you still have a chance to show off your costumes. The City of Albuquerque is hosting a virtual youth Halloween costume parade.

The community can submit photos of their child ore pet in their costumes and they will be shared on the virtual parade. The photos will then be entered in a raffle for some special prizes. The first 50 submissions will also score some city swag.

There’s only one chance to w in per family but you can submit as many photos as you’d like. Submission guidelines are available on the City of Albuquerque’s website.

