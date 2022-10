ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a “Fall Make & Take” event. Attendees can bring their families out for a night of pumpkin painting, games, and treats. The pumpkins you decorate can also be taken home.

The free event is happening Friday, October 28, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Taylor Ranch Community Center.