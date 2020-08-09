City hosts drive-thru school supply event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The district is making sure students and their families have what they need as the school year approaches. Dozens of cars lined up Saturday outside the Alamosa Community Center to pick up free backpacks, books, and snacks.

Kona Ice was also there providing snow cones once cars made it to the end of the line. “Really grateful with the virus and everything going, it limits that in person. We were here last year when everyone was outdoors, and to do it this way, I’m just grateful they’re doing it anyway,” said Olivia Jones, who was in attendance Saturday.

Organizers also held grab and go events at the Mesa Verde and Thomas Bell Community Centers. Fifteen-hundred back packs were distributed Saturday between the three sites. All back packs were donated.