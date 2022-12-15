ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting its “Angel Tree” lighting Thursday evening. The Angel Tree is put on by the non-profit Guardians of the Children and aims to remember the young lives lost to violence and abuse in New Mexico.

The 7th annual Angel Tree lighting is happening at Civic Plaza Thursday. There will be light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. The lights on the tree will be turned on at 6 p.m.