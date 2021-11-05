City hosting hazardous waste collection event

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hazardous waste disposal_577559

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can purge your home of hazardous waste next weekend. The City of Albuquerque is hosting a free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection event. You can drop off times like paint, gasoline, aerosols, pool chemicals and other toxic waste.

Story Continues Below

The city says residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 13 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The city says the following items will not be accepted:

  • Cylinders
  • Fire Extinguishers
  • Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
  • Metals
  • Paper
  • Needles/Medical Waste
  • Medications
  • Computers
  • Televisions/Stereos/Electronics
  • Asbestos
  • Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives
  • Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)

For more information or to fill out the form before the event, visit cabq.gov/solidwaste/our-department/events/household-hazardous-waste-collection-event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES