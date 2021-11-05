City hosting hazardous waste collection event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can purge your home of hazardous waste next weekend. The City of Albuquerque is hosting a free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection event. You can drop off times like paint, gasoline, aerosols, pool chemicals and other toxic waste.

The city says residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 13 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The city says the following items will not be accepted:

Cylinders

Fire Extinguishers

Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)

Metals

Paper

Needles/Medical Waste

Medications

Computers

Televisions/Stereos/Electronics

Asbestos

Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives

Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)

For more information or to fill out the form before the event, visit cabq.gov/solidwaste/our-department/events/household-hazardous-waste-collection-event.