City hosting free CPR seminars at Albuquerque parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Parks and Rec Department is hosting free CPR seminars in Albuquerque.

Tuesday’s seminar at the Wells Park Spray Pad was aimed at providing parents and other caregivers with skills necessary to respond in a chocking or drowning emergency.

“A lot of people are afraid they’re going to do something wrong and they think, ‘I’ll just want to wait for the professionals to come,’ and that is probably the worst thing that you can do because you need to keep that blood going to the heart and brain,” Marlis O’Brien, Mayo Clinic training coordinator, said.

The next seminar is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required and will be limited to 20 people. To register, click here.