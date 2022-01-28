ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids can once again write about the adults in their life for the city’s youth program essay contest. This is the 40th year of the contest ‘A Senior I Know’ featuring first through fifth graders. Kids in Albuquerque Public Schools are encouraged to choose a significantly older adult in their life and the positive impact they’ve had.
The submission deadline is next Wednesday, Feb. 3, and must be dropped off at a participating location. For more information or to download a submission form, visit cabq.gov/seniors/youth-programs/youth-programs.