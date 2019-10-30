City hopes voters approve bond money to fix up Rail Yards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When voters hit the polls on Tuesday they will be deciding on some big issues, including a $5 million bond for the city’s Rail Yards.

The bond will go toward continuing efforts to clean up contamination. Also, to preserve the buildings and make them more structurally sound. That includes new roofs; but, there are even bigger plans.

“This is to really sink our teeth in and get some meaningful work done so that additional stages can happen, but additional funds are going to be needed later,” Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director of the city’s Environmental Health Department, said.

DiMenna says the department will likely be asking the state for more money as well, and expects they will be calling for more bond money in the future to fully fund the project.