City hopes to “Empty the Shelters” ahead of July 4th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for pet lovers to help “Empty the Shelters” ahead of the July 4th holiday. “Right now, our shelters are really full, and given that Fourth of July is here, we are expecting an influx of additional animals coming in over the weekend and it’s pretty important you know, to get as many shelter animals as we can home over the weekend,” said Adoption Counselor Sandra Calderon.

Officials say there are about 600 pets at the eastside and westside shelters and the everyday adoption center that need adopting. They will make sure the animals are up to date on vaccinations before sending them home with their new owner. The available animals can be checked out online.