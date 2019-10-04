City hopes new traffic light helps ease congestion during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is installing a new traffic light to try to ease some of the traffic backup during Balloon Fiesta.

It’s located on Alameda and Horizon Boulevard located on the southwestern entrance to Balloon Fiesta Park. There will also be a new stretch of asphalt to accommodate two lanes of traffic during peak hours and two lanes out when events are over.

The city says it’s also adding 35 security officers to help APD with traffic management during mass ascension days. The city says traffic has been one of the biggest frustration for Balloon Fiesta visitors.

“Balloon Fiesta attracts traffic, so that is still going to happen. There is still going to be traffic. We ask you to be patient, but we’re looking to make it better,” spokesperson Johnny Chandler said.

The city is still encouraging people to use Park and Ride. This year, they’ve added city buses to help and they’re only selling a limited number of tickets (online only) to make sure that everyone has a spot.