City hopes new signs will slow down drivers on Lead and Coal

It’s no secret Lead and Coal have a reputation for speeding drivers. Now the city is renewing its push to slow them down. “Nobody does 30 miles an hour, it’s very rare,” says John Dupuy, who lives in the neighborhood.

The city is hoping new signs change the flow of traffic by encouraging drivers to slow down. “The whole corridor of Lead and Coal has a slightly higher crash rate than comparable roads within the city and that’s not okay,” says Johnny Chandler, Spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development.

This week, city crews were out installing signs on traffic signals from Washington to University. “I just noticed this morning at the Carlisle-Lead interchange they have signals set for 30,” Dupuy says. They read “Signals set for 30 miles per hour.”

The city changed the timing of the signals earlier this year and posted the signs as a reminder for drivers. “If you go 30 miles an hour, you will hit every green light. If you’re going faster, you’ll hit every red light,” Chandler says.

People who live and work near Lead and Coal say they hope drivers understand the incentive in slowing down.

“I think it’s super smart and it reminds people the traffic engineers has a plan. If you stick to the plan and don’t be crazy, you can have success by not having to stop constantly,” says Keri Piehl.

Along with those signs, the city will be adding more speed limit signs. There will be a total of 50 signs along the two-mile stretch. In four to six months they will add radar feedback signs in problem areas so drivers can see just how fast they’re going. “We’re going to strategically place them, but with the speed limit sign additions with the signal set for 30 miles an hour addition that additional education,” Chandler says.

Residents say they’re desperate for drivers to slow down and they hope these new additions make a difference. “I like what they are doing with the signs, I don’t know what else you can do,” Dupuy says.

There have been talks of decreasing the speed limit to 25 miles an hour but the city says that would be a last resort.

The city spent a year studying the corridor before making these changes, and it plans to follow up next year to see if the crash rate has gone down.