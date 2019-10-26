City hopes Albuquerque voters approve more money to fix new parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hoping voters approve millions of dollars in new bond funds to fix up city parks. But a big chunk of those funds, are being earmarked for projects at some of the city’s newest parks.

Places like Daniel Webster Children’s Park, near Copper and Wyoming, and Vista Del Norte Park, near Osuna and Jefferson, are big hits with the kids. Both green spaces get a lot of use and praise from families.

They’re also among the newest parks in Albuquerque.

“We hope to be bringing great projects to our citizens in the next couple of years,” Christina Sandoval, from the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department, said.

Sandoval is the lead planner for city parks.

“It’s absolutely a balancing act between preserving what we have and taking care of it, but also providing new space, and you know, new amenities,” she said.

Of the nearly $17 million outlined in the parks bond on the ballot, $300,000 is earmarked for Daniel Webster Children’s Park.

“That will probably go towards a large shade structure, gathering space, or it could fund a smaller play feature, like an obstacle course,” Sandoval said.

Meanwhile, $800,000 is earmarked for Vista Del Norte Park, which doubles as balloon landing zones.

“The next phases will include additional parking and recreation fields,” Sandoval said.

The two newer parks are some of the only ones to get specifically reserved funds. KRQE News 13 asked the city why it’s so focused on these sites, as opposed to helping specific older parks.

“I think, you know, it is the fact that they’re partially done, so continuing on with those phases, but also that they meet duel needs,” Sandoval said.

Those needs, the city feels, are some of the most important today.

“It is important for us to do these larger facilities,” she said.

The city’s park bond also has an additional $1 million earmarked that can be spent to develop more new parks. About $3 million is being set aside for repair work, most of it for irrigation systems.