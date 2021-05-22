City holds open space safety event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and partnering agencies are teaching families how to safely enjoy local open spaces. For a few hours on Saturday, officials at the Elena Gallegos Open Space Trail hosted a safety educational event.

It included information about proper trail etiquette, wildlife to watch out for, and information on recreational mountain biking. This comes as more people have been enjoying open spaces and trails during the pandemic.

“When you’re going out, make sure you have enough water. Have an extra layer in case it rains. If you’re out for a full day, make sure you let someone know your itinerary,” said Kyle Bality of the Open Space Division.

Officials also add to be prepared in case you end up longer than planned.

