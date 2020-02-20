City holds open house on future of Rail Yards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is going back to the drawing board for the Rail Yards. Deciding to tackle the massive cleanup and redevelopment project bit by bit. They’re seeking public input once again on what should go there.

“It once was a pillar of the economic engine for the city of Albuquerque and it transformed Albuquerque,” said Jennifer Esquivel with the city of Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

There were once big plans for the Rail Yards, with shopping, restaurants, amphitheater and housing but the deal with the developer behind the makeover fell through and the project has stalled.

“Certainly we aren’t scrapping what they’ve already provided to the city,” Esquivel said.

She said they’re now tackling the monster project in a new way. “Going forward we have made the decision to take bite-size chunks of the whole property and sort of develop it, incrementally.”

There’s still no time table for developing the largest building, the machine shop. The city says the first three buildings on the agenda are the firehouse, pattern house and the waste and paint rooms. Looking for interest from developers.

“Those who normally submit proposals will be able to submit a request to let us know they’re interested in the railyards, their ideas for the rail yards and those three buildings in particular,” said Esquivel.

On Wednesday night, the city is holding an open house at B Rupee in Barelas to explain the next steps and get public input.

“We want people to think about housing, to think about jobs, to think about sustainability practices,” she said.

People KRQE News 13 spoke to, have big ideas like building a soccer stadium next to the Rail Yards.

“What United has done for Albuquerque, for New Mexico is awesome and I think it would be a beautiful place to celebrate that,” said Andrew Arroyo.

The city says moving forward, transparency is key.

“We want to be mindful of the community, we want the rail yards to blend with the existing community,” Esquivel said.

The city tells KRQE News 13 they have completed remediation on the north end of the site. They are now working on the south end. So far remediation, including a new courtyard has cost the city $1 million.