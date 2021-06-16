City holds electric bus art contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Your child’s artwork could end up plastered on a city bus. The city’s Transit Department is holding an art contest for kids. The winner will get $500 and one of the new electric buses will be wrapped in their design.

The art contest focuses on how the buses will benefit the environment with the following themes:

  • Shrinking the Carbon Footprint
  • Albuquerque Protects the Environment
  • My Favorite Green Energy
  • Electrical Power Protects the Flowers
  • Environmental Consciousness 

Designs will be judged by a panel. Prizes will be awarded by age groups: Under the age of 10, ages 11 to 15, and ages 16 to 18.

The city says the contest runs now through July 15, 2021, with a two-day grace period. To download a template of bus wraps, visit cabq.gov/transit/documents/youth-bus-wrap-design-template. The city says if you cannot download, templates can be picked up at any local library.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/transit/2021-electric-bus-wrap-contest.

