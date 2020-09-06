City hires designer for Paseo del Norte expansion project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The design is underway for the project expanding northwest Paseo del Norte from two to four lanes to help ease congestion.

“This was a priority for me, in terms of people identifying this project as important,” said City Councilor Cynthia Borrego.

The city has hired the designer for the $24 million project. The design is expected to take up to 18 months with City Councilor Cynthia Borrego hoping the entire project can be built out within four years.

The first phase widens Paseo del Norte from Kimmick to Unser and the second is from Unser to Rainbow. Borrego says she’s been backing this project for years as a matter of public safety. City council on Wednesday will vote on a bond that would give an additional $12 million for phase one.

Related Coverage