ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a tough year for many, especially small businesses. Friday, some got a little extra help from the city. “In order for us to survive this has been wonderful and it will help us follow through for a couple more months hopefully until this is gone,” said small business owner Alison Hale.
The city and Mayor Tim Keller were handing out $10,000 checks to small business owners who applied for the CARES Act grant. Local businesses that employ 50 people or less were eligible to apply online. So far, 227 local businesses have been approved to receive the CARES Act funding grants.
“Many small businesses, not only in the city of Albuquerque but across the state have suffered economically their workforces and their bottom line has been impacted due to closures so this funding will help to mitigate that,” said Director of Economic Development Synthia Jaramillo. The third round of grant opportunities will open on Dec. 7.
Latest Local News
- Gibson Medical Center opens for recovering COVID-19 patients
- City hands out relief checks to small businesses who applied for CARES Act grant
- New report details what is needed for Gateway Center homeless shelter
- River of Lights postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico in need of female mentors