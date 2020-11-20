City hands out relief checks to small businesses who applied for CARES Act grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a tough year for many, especially small businesses. Friday, some got a little extra help from the city. “In order for us to survive this has been wonderful and it will help us follow through for a couple more months hopefully until this is gone,” said small business owner Alison Hale.

City, mayor handed out checks to small businesses who applied for the CARES Act grant. Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nov. 20, 2020 (Photo by KRQE/Nick Burke)

The city and Mayor Tim Keller were handing out $10,000 checks to small business owners who applied for the CARES Act grant. Local businesses that employ 50 people or less were eligible to apply online. So far, 227 local businesses have been approved to receive the CARES Act funding grants.

“Many small businesses, not only in the city of Albuquerque but across the state have suffered economically their workforces and their bottom line has been impacted due to closures so this funding will help to mitigate that,” said Director of Economic Development Synthia Jaramillo. The third round of grant opportunities will open on Dec. 7.

