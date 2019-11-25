City gives closer look at ART buses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- KRQE News 13 took a ride on the new blue buses for the first time on Monday.

ART bus drivers were out on the streets getting used to their new routes and lanes. Officials say the bus drivers have been training since July but they wanted to make sure they got behind the wheel of the ART buses before the launch.

Starting Saturday, ART will permanently be in the ART lane corridor and officials say it’s time to start following the bus lane rules.

“If they get into that lane they’re not only putting themselves in jeopardy but they’re putting the people on the bus and the bus in jeopardy. So, that’s what we’re asking, just stay in your lane,” said ABQ Ride Public Information Officer Rick De Reyes.

Police will start giving out fines to people who are seen passing through ART bus lanes on January 1.