City gets jump-start on major Los Altos Park renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Altos Park is getting a major makeover.

“We have some other multi-million dollar park renovations projects in process but none as big as Los Altos,” said Dave Simon, Director of CABQ Parks and Recreation Department.

The city’s master plan is broken down into two phases. Phase one includes redoing the park’s four softball fields and adding a fifth. It also includes a new community building with restrooms, meeting rooms, and a concession stand. The second phase’s additions include a new BMX track and an improved dog park.

“It’s important that we think big and when we do a renovation like this, make sure it will last for a generation,” said Simon.

City Councilor Diane Gibson estimates the total investment into park will be about $30 million, which includes $7 million for the recently renovated pool, about $13 million for phase one, and the cost of phase two, which isn’t yet known.

She recently introduced a resolution urging the city to commit to the funding of the rest of the project. The resolution also states that alcohol should not be sold at the concession stand.

“It is legal to have alcohol in that park. So you can take a bottle of wine over there and drink a bottle of wine, legally. And I’m not trying to change that,” she said. “All I’m trying to say is it should not be sold, and particularly not sold by the city…that is not something, that is not risk that the city wants to take on.”

She’s also urging for the park’s two funded security officers to have a place in the community building to store and charge their electric carts.

“We want our security to be that nimble and that quick to respond to problems,” said Councilor Gibson. She said security is key to a successful new beginning at the troubled park off I-40 and Eubank.

For reactivation at this park to occur and that’s really what we’re after, we really want to make this you know, restore the former glory of Los Altos Park. and we will do that,” she said. “What’s absolutely necessary that we do is to assure that everybody who uses the park that this is a safe space.”

Gibson is also asking for a feasibility study for a foot path around Los Altos Golf Course. The city hopes to have the softball fields up and running sometime next year. There is no timeline yet on when the entire renovation will be completed.