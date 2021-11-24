City expands capacity for Alamosa Food Pantry

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says recent renovations at the Alamosa Food Pantry are helping with food distribution. The pantry on the westside had been operating out of a classroom at the Alamosa Health and Social Service Center.

Story continues below

The remodeled space allows for more storage, a loading dock for deliveries and space for sorting food. The pantry is able now to provide around 350 food boxes a month to those who need them. According to a news release, the new space includes a drive-through service option. The news release states that under the old system, trucks would unload their pallets in front of the service center and food would be carried in by hand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES