City expands capacity for Alamosa Food Pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says recent renovations at the Alamosa Food Pantry are helping with food distribution. The pantry on the westside had been operating out of a classroom at the Alamosa Health and Social Service Center.

The remodeled space allows for more storage, a loading dock for deliveries and space for sorting food. The pantry is able now to provide around 350 food boxes a month to those who need them. According to a news release, the new space includes a drive-through service option. The news release states that under the old system, trucks would unload their pallets in front of the service center and food would be carried in by hand.