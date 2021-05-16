City event promotes gun safety, suicide prevention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city hosted a free drive-thru event today for VIN etching, to pass out gun locks, and to promote suicide awareness. The event is part of the Project Child Safe Albuquerque initiative, to help prevent gun accidents, thefts, and misuse – including suicide.

The Albuquerque Police Department also says VIN etching on cars is one of the best ways to help avoid car theft. “The reason we do this is because it’s an auto theft prevention tool. If you etch the windows of the vehicle – on all of the glass that surrounds the vehicle – it could take away the profit for auto thieves. If they were to steal the vehicle, they would have to replace the windows to mask the identity,” Lieutenant Aaron Jones with the APD said.

The event is also meant to help equip parents with resources and tips to have conversations with their kids about mental health while taking steps to secure guns.