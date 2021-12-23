City distributes $200K in grants to help vulnerable communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque handed out more than $200,000 to programs promoting underserved and vulnerable communities. Some of the money distributed Thursday was in the form of $5,000 equity grants for programs providing jobs, services and other resources to groups of color, immigrants, LGBTQ and people with disabilities.

Other grants were part of the ‘It Takes a Village’ mentorship program supporting education and social services for Black youth. City officials say the accepted proposals include things like a podcasting project to promote entrepreneurship and an educational program about Black history in New Mexico. “We are able to amplify work already being done, like, voices for newcomers in already in our refugee and immigrant community working with our African refugees to make sure they have what they need. So now they’re able to reach more,” said Nichole Rogers, from the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

In all, the city awarded 39 grants. The funding comes from the Kellogg Foundation, the state legislature and the city’s Community Safety Department.