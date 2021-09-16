City directs $4.1 million to communities previously overlooked for federal aid

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is once again trying to help immigrant families who didn’t receive federal stimulus aid. The city says it’s making more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Funding available.

Story continues below:

Families who didn’t qualify for a stimulus payment or unemployment benefits are encouraged to apply for the CABQ Community Impact Fund. They should receive $1,000 in assistance. Those whose hours were cut by at least 20 hours a week, or have a household income of less than $75,000 a year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES