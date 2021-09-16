City directs $4.1 million to communities previously overlooked for federal aid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is once again trying to help immigrant families who didn’t receive federal stimulus aid. The city says it’s making more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Funding available.
Families who didn’t qualify for a stimulus payment or unemployment benefits are encouraged to apply for the CABQ Community Impact Fund. They should receive $1,000 in assistance. Those whose hours were cut by at least 20 hours a week, or have a household income of less than $75,000 a year.