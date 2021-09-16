City directs $4.1 million to communities previously overlooked for federal aid

(StudyFinds.org) - Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more and more common, with an estimated six million Americans currently living with the condition. Making matters worse is the fact that there is no effective cure yet. New research out of Australia, however, is shedding light on at least one cause of Alzheimer’s that may open the door for a breakthrough treatment. Researchers from Curtin University report that a “probable” cause of Alzheimer’s disease is the leaking of fat-carrying particles transporting toxic proteins into the brain from blood.

Modern medicine has deciphered a great deal about Alzheimer’s and its origins. For example, the abnormal build-up of tau proteins in the brain appears to be a significant trigger for the disease. There’s still a whole lot we don’t know, though, which is why these new findings are so noteworthy. Study authors discovered this possible cause of Alzheimer’s, dubbed the “blood-to-brain pathway,” in experiments conducted on mouse models.