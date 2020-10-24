City, Cultural Services relaunch public access television channels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public access television is coming back to Albuquerque. Mayor Tim Keller and the city of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department are set to re-launch public access television channel operations at Studio 519. People can now rent at no charge, camera packages for field use along with reserving studio space.

“Public access television is all about freedom of speech and is important for any community,” said Keller.

Four stations are being programmed under Comcast Live channels. The channels will be in four categories of sports, lifestyle, education, and government access.

