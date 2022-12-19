ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Crossing Guard Division announced its first annual holiday food drive. The drive collected over 2,300 pounds of donations.

“No child should have to go hungry during the holidays,” said Crossing Guard Supervisor Richard Deichsel. “We see these kids every day, so it was very important to us to give back to our communities.” The division held the one-week food drive at over 40 different schools around the city and collected non-perishable food items.

“The Crossing Guard Division is a group that never gets enough credit for the work they do,” said General Services Director John Craig. “This is just another testament to the wonderful commitment the City Crossing Guard has to serve our community.” The food drive was so successful that the division will conduct a second-holiday food drive next winter. They are also considering other opportunities to host drives throughout the year.