City, county working together to smooth bumpy ride to Mesa Del Sol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the fastest-growing part of Albuquerque and the new production hub for Netflix. But there are only two ways up to Mesa Del Sol, and one of them is a bumpy ride.

Officials say maintenance on Bobby Foster Road to Mesa Del Sol has been inconsistent because it’s not actually considered a road.

“The road was never made for heavy traffic,” says resident Don Aldridge.

But Bobby Foster Road has become one of two gateways into Mesa Del Sol, a growing development that could one day be home to 100,000 people.

“It’s not actually a road, but it does get a lot of traffic,” Aldridge says.

Mesa Del Sol was once just a vacant expanse of land, but as homes keep going up and Netflix moves in, those in the area say road crews need to keep up.

“This area is developing. There’s a big new area up there that just did groundwork on. I don’t know what’s going to be there, but it’s going to increase the traffic flow so they need to take care of it,” says Henry Pettine.

But there’s a hurdle. “It’s actually classified as a driveway by the city and county, and that’s one of the problems,” Aldridge says.

City Councilor Pat Davis confirms that, saying it was extended up the hill as an access for vendors during events at the amphitheater.

“As more people come every day, we have to improve how we get folks there. We want them to have an easy way to the interstate, easy way to the airport, and so Bobby Foster is the second link. University is not the only one,” Davis says.

Davis says the city and county are working together to make improvements.

“The next phase for the developer is taking over that last little stretch of Bobby Foster, putting in infrastructure to make it a real road,” Davis says.

Once that happens, the city will maintain it. “Hang out with the potholes just a little while longer. It’s going to be a new road,” Davis says.

Davis says drivers and residents will start seeing improvements on Bobby Foster and University this year.

This Friday, city and county officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the next phase of the sports complex at the Mesa Del Sol, as they add 10 more soccer fields there.