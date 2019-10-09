City councilors vote to postpone Irving expansion project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next phase of a controversial westside project has been postponed yet again. Monday night, city councilors voted to extend the moratorium on the Irving expansion project after the previous two-year moratorium expired.

Neighbors are worried that widening Irving between Kayenta Place and Rio Los Pinos will only worsen problems with speeders. Councilor Cynthia Borrego says she wants time to do a traffic study on how traffic calming measures might help.

One resident addressed the council, saying while he supports the moratorium, he hopes to see results before this one expires.

“We hope that dialogue with municipal development and the residents resumes,” he said.

The project will not move forward until at least early 2021.